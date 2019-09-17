Stillwater’s Town & Gown Theatre is proud to present the first show of its 69th season, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Audiences will no doubt recognize this Tony-award-winning, famously dark comedy as one of the biggest musical theater hits of the last 50 years. Written by Hugh Wheeler and featuring music and lyrics by the renowned Stephen Sondheim, the story traces its roots to Victorian England and a series of “penny dreadful” articles introducing the character of Sweeney Todd, the barbarous barber bent on revenge.
The show begins as Todd returns to London from exile in Australia, seeking vengeance against the judge who framed him. There he meets Mrs. Lovett, the proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London queueing up at her door.
Director Gavin Drew is relatively new to Town & Gown, having made his debut on its stage as “Man in Chair” in June’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone;” but he brings with him a wealth of theater and musical theater experience. Drew says that, for him, “Sweeney Todd… holds the place in my heart as the 'perfectly written musical'.” Drew chose to bring the show to Town & Gown because, “It has a bit of everything: it's scary and chilling, it's dramatic and funny. It has been enjoyed by adult audiences all over the world, and I believe it's time we breathe a second life into it.” He explains further, “With our new staging of this horror classic, we re-evaluated the core of this show and found that revenge is a dish best served... in a delicious pie."
Patrons will be excited to see a cast filled with Town & Gown veterans. Elizabeth Ziegler (Mrs. Lovett) appeared most recently in June’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” and starred as Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun.” Scott Martin (The Judge) also appeared in “The Drowsy Chaperone” as well as “Frost / Nixon,” “Annie, Get Your Gun,” and “To Kill A Mockingbird.” John Mark Day (The Beadle) appeared in “The Drowsy Chaperone” and several other Town & Gown productions, including “Frost / Nixon,” “The Addams Family Musical,” and “Into the Woods.” Bunny Stanphill (Pirelli) charmed Town & Gown audiences in “Death Trap,” “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” and “Steel Magnolias.”
Gavin Guthrie (Tobias) previously graced the Town & Gown stage in “Into The Woods” and is a veteran of numerous professional productions at The Lyric Theater in Oklahoma City, as well as shows in New Hampshire. Abigail Brock (Joanna) was seen previously in Town & Gown’s production of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Dakota Norman (Anthony) will be familiar to audiences from his roles in “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “The Addams Family.” Maddy Billings (Beggar Woman) has performed in numerous Town & Gown productions, including recent favorites “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “Annie, Get Your Gun,” and “Steel Magnolias.”
Jeffrey Ambrosini makes his debut on the Town & Gown stage in the lead role of Sweeney Todd. Mr. Ambrosini brings with him an extensive career in professional opera, having toured with symphonies and opera companies around the state and country and as far away as France and Italy. He has previously worked with director Gavin Drew and welcomed the chance to do so again in performing one of the most iconic roles of modern musical theater.
“Sweeney Todd” is rated PG-13 for adult themes, including bloody violence and murder. It will run for eight performances, from Sept. 19 to 22 and the 26 through the 29. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 16 and can be obtained by calling the box office at 405-372-9122 or visiting the theatre’s Web site at www.townandgown.org. Tickets prices are $14 for adults, $12 for students, and $12 for seniors attending either Sunday matinee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.