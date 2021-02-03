Two out-of-state residents were arrested in Stillwater on Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.
Daniel Joseph Ducic II, 39, and Cynthia Elain Switzer, 48, both from Arkansas, were arrested following a traffic stop.
Stillwater Officers Josh Carson and Brett Moore observed a white Kia Sorento backed into the far southeast side parking lot of OnCue located at Sixth Avenue and Jardot Road, the affidavit said.
“The occupants were sitting in the car for a long time before the family passenger entered the store,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Kia Sorento sat in the parking lot for an extended amount of time before leaving.
“In the 1900 block of East 6th, the vehicle signaled as it abruptly changed lanes to the furthest north lane, failing to signal 100’ feet before conducting a lane change,” Carson alleged in the affidavit.
Detective Moore activated his emergency lights and the vehicle slowed but continued driving West.
The officers exited their patrol vehicle, and made contact with Ducic and Switzer.
Carson described Switzer as nervous in his presence and said her hands were “trembling uncontrollably.”
Moore made contact with Ducic, who said he didn’t have a driver’s license and that his license was suspended.
Moore asked Ducic if he had any weapons on him after he was asked to exit the vehicle. The affidavit said Ducic told the officer he had a knife in his pocket.
“I observed a large bulge inside the left side of Daniel’s jacket. As I patted Daniel for weapons, a single cloth glove fell from the left side of his jacket where I observed the bulge,” Moore alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, inside the glove was four pre-packed plastic bags of methamphetamine.
Ducic allegedly told another officer of more methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in the passenger seat.
Detective Moore wrote in the affidavit, he located a purse belonging to Switzer. Inside the purse was a glasses case which contained additional plastic bags of methamphetamine, and a white substance known as “cut.”
Moore said cut is used to add “additional weight when selling methamphetamine to maximize proceeds.”
All evidence was seized and the two suspects were arrested and transported to the Stillwater City Jail.
A field test resulted in presumptive positive for methamphetamine, and the total weight including packaging was 215.1 grams.
This carries a street value of approximately $6,500.
Ducic has a preliminary hearing set for March 17, and bond was set at $100,000.
Switzer had a bond set at $100,000, but it was later reduced to $20,000. She will appear in court March 1.
