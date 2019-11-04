The Coyle community was hit with tragedy over the weekend with the sudden death of four of its residents. Coyle Public Schools is grieving after losing ninth-grader Ryan Keeler, who had been in ICU after what was described as a tragic event at his home around Oct. 29. And on Sunday, three Coyle graduates were killed in a single-vehicle car wreck near Perkins.
Fidel Simpson, 25, Barkley Simpson 26 and Dariashawn Simpson, 21, all died at the scene of the wreck on Western Road and State Highway 33, according to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Coyle Public Schools posted a letter from superintendent Josh Sumrall to social media Monday, sharing funeral information for Keeler, and information that would allow people to donate to either family for funeral costs.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and friends during this time of loss,” Sumrall wrote. “An account has been set up at Coyle Schools to take donations for both families to help pay for medical and funeral costs. Donations can be made at the Superintendent’s Office at Coyle Schools in person at 700 S. Cottingham Avenue or mailed to PO Box 287, Coyle, Ok. 73027. Checks can be made to Coyle Schools and sent to Coyle Schools Attention: Medical & Funeral Expenses. Please designate which family you would like the donation to go to, if you wish, by writing Keeler Family or Simpson Family. If no designation is indicated the donation will be split between families.”
Coyle is closing school at 12:15 p.m. Thursday so Keeler’s funeral can be attended by students and staff. His funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Coyle Gym, 201 E. Bond.
