Emmett McKeel rushed into Starbucks and headed to the restroom; he hesitated before he entered the men’s restroom. He was assigned female at birth.
McKeel is a junior at Oklahoma State University and an openly transgender man, but he was not always proud of his identity, especially with family members who did not accept his new identity.
“Six years ago, I came out to my family; it was not well received,” McKeel said. “I felt like I would never be comfortable in my skin. I cried and scratched and cut at myself until I could feel any semblance of normalcy.”
McKeel said he had to stop caring about what people thought to begin transitioning into the person he wanted to be. He said it was hard to end relationships with people, especially family members, but he had to make sacrifices to maintain his mental well-being.
In December, McKeel took a week long trip to Miami, Florida to get top surgery, a procedure to remove breast or chest tissue for transgender men and nonbinary people. Before he was able to afford top surgery, McKeel said he was often misgendered.
“When people ask me how I feel about it now I say, ‘Normal,’” McKeel said. “It’s easy to forget I’ve had surgery because I finally feel comfortable in my own skin. I feel like my body represents me.”
After getting top surgery, taking testosterone shots, cutting and dying his hair, dressing how he wants and going by a different name, McKeel said he passes as a man to most people.
Unfortunately, many other transgender people cannot afford to transition, and their lack of resources affects their social life.
In March, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which bans transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.
LGBTQ+ people across the state spoke out against the bill. Irissa Baxter, OSU coordinator of LGBTQ+ Affairs, said the bill is an attack on the LGBTQ+ community, not only transgender people.
“I mean, it is quite absurd to me.” Baxter said. “It’s quite literally saying that trans children should not be allowed to play with other children. If they’re involved in athletics or sports in their schools, or it is something that they want to go after or pursue, it is just this reminder that they’re not fully accepted, respected or seen for who they are. I worry about the message that it sends to them about who cares and who thinks that they belong.”
McKeel said he finds himself avoiding news updates because such laws feel targeted and unfair.
“These laws fill me with existential dread and they’re harmful,” McKeel said. “These kids are not Olympic athletes. They’re not playing competitively or winning awards. They’re just little kids wanting to have fun and play games. Not being allowed to do that is detrimental to their mental health and singling them out from their peers.”
Baxter is a mentor for several transgender students. One of her students, Micah Damon, is a transgender woman. Damon is active in multiple clubs on campus and recently an advocate for transgender rights.
On March 8, Damon and Baxter attended a Stillwater Public Schools board meeting to discuss controversy over a transgender girl using the girls’ restroom.
“I just wanted to tell you a story about this time that I was using the boys’ restroom as a transgender student,” Damon said. “The fear that I had going into the bathroom in general was by far the worst thing I’ve ever had to experience, and I really tried not to. Some days I wouldn’t pee because I was scared of what would happen to me if I stepped foot into the bathroom. One day, the inevitable happened, and I had to go. As soon as I stepped foot into the bathroom, silence. I was not welcomed there. I could feel it.”
Damon nervously played with her hands and hair at the podium in a room where anyone could hear a pin drop. Some parents and community members glared at her, but they allowed her to speak despite their strong and opposing beliefs. However painful, Damon continued to speak.
“When people are talking about there are girls not feeling safe in the bathroom, as a girl I did not feel safe in the boy’s bathroom,” Damon said.
Damon and McKeel agree being a transgender man is socially easier than being a transgender woman, especially when transgender men pass as the gender they identify with.
“I’ve never been banned from a bathroom, but I think trans women face worse repercussions than trans men do,” McKeel said. “I don’t know what it is, but they face a lot more discrimination and hate.”
Damon was raised in Stillwater and attended Stillwater Public Schools, and she said her upbringing was not as progressive as she would have liked it to be as a transgender girl.
“I came out in 2016 when I was in high school, but I didn’t start transitioning until I reached college,” Damon said. “It was such a burden on me specifically because I didn’t feel like I was in a space socially where I felt like I could transition. I had a supportive parent, but I don’t have a supportive family.”
Damon is a senior at OSU, and throughout her collegiate career she has struggled to transition, for she has feared what her peers would say and think. During the pandemic, she decided to fully transition.
“Since I transitioned, I’ve not looked back,” Damon said. “It was a hard journey because I had to figure out not only myself but how to navigate the world as a new person.”
Damon said her experience has inspired her to speak out against transgender discrimination.
“It’s really important that people take care of us, especially people at the school board and the government level,” Damon said. “When they start taking away our rights, our trust in the government and with people all the way at the top not respecting us, not respecting our pronouns, not respecting who we are as people is hard.”
The Rev. Jenny Hardin is one person who has made it a point to take care of the transgender community. Hardin wrote a letter to the Stillwater New Press on behalf of transgender children who are afraid to use the restrooms in Stillwater Public Schools.
“Our understanding of the Bible is that God advocates for the vulnerable, the abused and the downtrodden,” Hardin said. “Jesus broke down barriers, welcoming and blessing people that others shunned.”
Hardin said there is a need for transgender representation in the town and both sides of the argument need to be heard.
“As Christians, we are called to advocate for the safety of all our youth, especially those on the margins,” Hardin said. “Transgender people are children of God, loved and beloved. What a powerful witness if we move through this world treating them as such.”
Hardin and Baxter said local media should cover Payne County Pride’s events, and the lack of coverage makes them feel invisible.
Although some Payne County Pride coordinators said they are not getting proper media coverage, their organization is home for many queer people in Stillwater. Remy Switzer, a nonbinary individual who uses he, they or it pronouns, is a regular attendee of Payne County Pride events.
“When I first came out, I was identifying as a trans masculine person, so I was using men’s restrooms,” Switzer said. “I didn’t really have many issues up until middle school. In eighth grade, I was banned from student bathrooms. I was only allowed to use the nurse’s room and was threatened with suspension and detention if I tried to use a student restroom.”
Switzer has had a rough time transitioning to a nonbinary person.
“In ninth grade, I was followed to the bathroom by a teacher who was notorious for being homophobic and transphobic,” Switzer said. “He followed me to the bathroom one day in the middle of the passing period, which is not his business. Later that day, he went to the assistant principal and then asked me if I had girl parts right to my face. I couldn’t do anything. What was I? I was a kid. I didn’t know what to do.”
Switzer said once the pandemic started, he stopped using public restrooms. He doesn’t use them anymore and doesn’t plan to; he said it is more convenient for everyone.
“Now that I’m identifying as agender and nonbinary, I use women’s restrooms because I present more feminine,” Switzer said. “I get dirty looks from women all the time. One time I was at an airport and saw a woman shielding her children away from me in the bathroom. I was like, ‘Girl, I just gotta go.’”
Like Damon and McKeel, Switzer said finding community is better than being alone. He said in middle school he attended Oklahoma for Equality, which is an LGBTQ+ program that supports queer individuals and families. The program aims to get LGBTQ+ kids involved in state politics so they can understand laws that affect them and their communities.
“It was really fun, but one time we also got called cross-dressers by state representatives,” Switzer said. “I think that was a good experience, though. It was fun to be able to try and make a difference for other youth.”
