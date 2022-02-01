On Feb. 8, voters in Stillwater will select a mayor and consider two tax propositions.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle and Director of Civic Innovation Becky Taylor sat down with Chris Peters and Michelle Charles, host of the "Grassroots: Growing Civic Engagement" podcast, to provide information about Proposition 1, which would increase the City’s current one-half cent transportation sales tax.
The tax, which was originally approved by voters in 2001 and has been extended twice – with some changes to its terms – is set to expire Sept. 30, 2026.
If approved by voters, the one-half cent tax would be repealed and replaced with a one-cent tax that expires June 30, 2032.
Acceptable uses for the funding include:
Acquisition of rights-of-way and easements incidental to the design and construction of transportation related projects
Designs, studies, reports and other services incidental to transportation related projects
Other costs incidental to implementation of transportation improvements including construction inspection and management, materials testing, and utility relocation
Payment of principal and interest on bonds issued by or on behalf of the city to finance transportation and infrastructure projects authorized by this division
The following are excerpts from the podcast:
Charles: So what exactly would this tax proposition do?
McNickle: It would solve a problem that has been long-term here at the City of Stillwater in terms of complaints from our citizens. The number one complaint about city government is that our roads are in cruddy shape. And I will look you all in the eye and tell you yes, they are, particularly in certain places … There are big holes in alleys and sidewalks that aren’t connected and there are trails that aren’t completed and we would like to do all that. And we do not have sufficient revenue to both maintain the streets and reconstruct them. There’s been a lot of deferred maintenance because we don’t have that revenue and the situation is just getting worse.
Oklahoma is the only state in the United States that does not allow municipalities access to ad valorem tax (property tax) for operating expenses or maintenance. It’s only for capital projects, so we live and die by sales tax … Out of the 3.5 cents the we currently collect a penny and a half of that is dedicated to other things. One penny is dedicated to the purchase of electric power and a half cent is dedicated to transportation issues. So that (half cent) amounts to about $4 million.
Everybody says, “Well, that’s a lot of money,” … (but) the average cost to reconstruct one lane mile – and this has probably gone up over the last several months – is $1 million.
Charles: And that’s a full surface reconstruction?
McNickle: Yes, and that’s one lane. (On Duck Street) there are four lanes there, so one mile of a complete reconstruction is $4 million. That does not take into consideration the pipes that are under the street. We learned that the hard way some years ago that if you don’t replace those pipes when you repave the street, that is the exact spot that it’s going to break and you’re going to be cutting up a new street to go in and repair the pipe … so you have to add that to the cost … So there goes an entire year’s budget for one street. That’s no improvements, no better travel arrangements, no bike paths … that is four lane miles of street reconstructed, period.
Drainage is a separate issue, but travel with me to the intersection of Miller and Duck. When we get more than a half inch of rain that intersection becomes full and cars that run through there stall and they drown out and all kinds of bad things happen. I think in 2019 we had six 25-year (rain) events and a 200-year event.
Charles: So we’re going to travel with you into the future where Duck Street has been returned to a boulevard. What does that look like?
Peters: Ideally the traffic would be slower on that type of street, because we have a lot of students that cross Duck up there by Elm and there’s a lot of foot traffic that goes across there.
McNickle: Duck Street would be a two-lane road with a median in the center of it with protected turn lanes and 10-foot-wide pedestrian ways on each side, as we’ve been installing over the last several years … and improve signalization and all of those things, that price tag to do everything that we know of at this point is $13 million.
Peters: There’s the big number of what? $68 million or something like that for all the streets, right?
McNickle: That’s $68.5 million.
Peters: If you don’t do anything … it’s just going to keep growing … the streets they just wear out and you guys are tasked with trying to figure out how to operate and make do with what you’ve got. So now basically the solution is we need a little bit more and we need people to pitch in.
McNickle: We do. And we had a great deal of discussion about, “Do you go to a bond, which would add to people’s property tax? Do you do a sales tax?” … We landed on a sales tax because we are a regional destination … We have people that come here from all over the place … and they spend money here and they use our infrastructure, they travel on our roads. So this tax does not affect just the property owners, it’s everybody that uses that infrastructure. Becky, tell us about your $150 grocery bill.
Peters: That is definitely a way for people to justify how much more is my candy bar going to be, how much more is a gallon of milk going to be?
Taylor: So right now if you spent $150 on groceries, you’re paying $13.22 in tax. And if we were to pass this and increase our sales tax by a half cent, which would than make it 9.313%, On that same $150 in purchase, $13.97. So you would see an increase of 75 cents, which can add up, right? If you’re someone without a lot of means that can add up, but whenever we collectively can all increase 75 cents on your purchase, it helps us do things to our street that we need done … so when we’re looking at it with those numbers, it’s fairly insignificant but it makes significant changes in our community.
Peters: So one of the push backs on this is that it is still considered a regressive tax. What do you say to somebody who’s just like, “It’s this, so no.”
Taylor: I would say as someone who has worked a whole lot in my career with people who live on the margins of financial stability, I’m very familiar with the idea that it’s hard … It’s easy for me to say that 75 cents is not a big deal, and that is not the same story for a vast majority of residents that live in Stillwater … So it’s good to acknowledge that but I would say just the reality of being a municipality in Oklahoma means that we have to rely on sales tax … Everyone has skin in the game whenever you’re at the sales tax ... If you’re going to the OSU football game and we’re trying to make sure that our infrastructure and support people coming to OSU athletics, we want to make sure that everyone then helps pay those sales tax dollars.
To hear the entire interview, go to StudioStillwater.net or look for Studio Stillwater wherever you find your podcasts.
