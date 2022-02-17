After facing years of recycling challenges, in 2020 the City of Stillwater began taking a hard look at options for its recycling program, including its rate structure.
Although the plan for dealing with recyclables is changing, a rate plan adopted that year will remain in effect, with a planned small increase taking effect next year.
A new study will need to be done for rates beginning in 2025, Waste Management Director Chris Knight said. Keeping up with costs will prevent the need to make sudden large price increases.
Establishing curbside recycling was a hard-fought battle for a group of residents who had wanted the option for many years.
Since 2012, the City has offered curbside single-stream recycling in addition to operating a recycling center, known as the Convenience Collection Center, at 807 S. Perkins Rd. But conditions changed and the recycling market "took a tumble" in the years after the program was created and city staff predicted it would be self-supporting, Knight said.
The City's recycling processor, Cedar Creek Farms, has struggled to keep up with the flow of materials, complained of loads contaminated with garbage and had difficulty getting rid of materials as the bottom fell out of some markets.
In 2019, the City of Stillwater had to haul 419 tons of material that had built up at Cedar Creek Farms to the landfill and paid about $10,000 in dumping fees to dispose of it, Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press at the time. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality had gotten involved and Cedar Creek owner Henry Wells had threatened to cancel the contract.
The situation was eventually resolved, but Stillwater’s contract with Cedar Creek expires in June and city leaders have been looking for another way to handle the city's recycling.
In 2020, the City Council approved a rate plan designed to create enough revenue to build a $1.6 million recycling staging facility near Stillwater Regional Airport, equip and operate it, but that plan has been scrapped after construction bids came in at twice the original estimate.
Knight said rising material costs were mostly to blame for the increase, but rising labor costs accounted for some of it.
The staging facility was at one time discussed as a way for Stillwater to control its recycling destiny, perhaps eventually expanding it to offer services to other communities. It was recommended to a recycling task force by consulting firm New Gen in 2019 as the best long-term solution, Knight said.
But that it is no longer affordable under the rate plan originally adopted to pay for it. The City would have to raise solid waste rates by another 3.5% to afford it now, he said. The facility would have also required hiring more people to run it, something that presents a problem when the city is already struggling to recruit employees.
The current rate plan will cover the cost of entering into a contract for storage and transfer and a separate contract for processing and also offer enough of a cushion to cover a fuel adjustment surcharge that is part of the new hauling contract with Republic Service.
Knight said he believes the task force would have looked favorably on the new approach as an alternative to building a facility, if it had been presented to them at the outset.
He said he asked New Gen to look at whether the change in plans would allow the City to lower solid waste rates, but the the consultant found it does not.
Not everyone is happy with the current program or how trash customers are expected to pay for it.
Riley Flack, a Stillwater resident who served on the recycling task force, said he thinks residents who don't want to recycle should have the option of opting out. Stillwater's recycling program as envisioned now is only sustainable as long as the people managing the city keep pushing it and requiring all customers to pay regardless.
He thinks a fair number of residents only recycle because they pay for it even if they would not had chosen to.
It doesn't make sense from an economic standpoint but a vocal group of more educated and affluent residents see it as the right thing to do, he said.
"They are forcing virtue," Flack said. "The more affluent are subsidizing their virtue with the rest of the citizens. I would like people to have a choice."
Under the plan adopted, the City will continue picking up curbside recycling as it has and Republic Services, the contractor that operates Stillwater’s municipal landfill, will build a facility to store the materials at the landfill. It will then transport the recycling to Tulsa for processing.
The Stillwater City Council approved the contracts with Republic Services and Tulsa Recycle and Transfer when it met Monday.
Residents shouldn’t notice any difference at the curbside and their bills will remain the same. The current rate for a 96-gallon container has been $20.38 per month since Jan. 1, 2021. That will increase to $21.20 Jon an. 1, 2023 and remain in effect for the years 2023 and 2024.
Exact costs for the new contract are hard to give because they are based on the amount of waste city residents produce, which can vary, Knight said. But he estimated the cost at about $1 million.
The City’s Solid Waste Management department handled more than 20,500 tons of trash including residential and commercial accounts, drop offs and roll-off containers, according to a 2019 test-year report in the 2020 Solid Waste Management Plan.
The waste tonnage with recycling and yard waste totaled 24,372 in 2019, holding steady over several years. Recycling – including glass, which was added in 2015 – made up about 10% of that total.
Commercial accounts and roll-off containers generated more than half of the total waste tonnage and residential accounts generated 65% of the recycling tonnage.
The report projected 1.25% growth over a 20-year period, reaching 31,35 tons by 2040.
