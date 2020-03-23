An early Sunday morning ATV rollover ended with a passenger killed and a driver going to jail.
According to the release from the Department of Public Safety, Candice Toombs, 32, of Guthrie, was killed after wrecking on an ATV driven by Dawn Dettlaff, 41, of Coyle. The wreck occured at about 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning on Indian Meridian Road and State Highway 105, 4.5 miles south of Langston.
Dettlaff was driving a 2018 Polaris Ranger ATV southbound on Indian Meridian Rd. According to the OHP report, Dettlaff attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Indian Meridian Rd and SH 105, when she lost control of the ATV.
The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side. Detlaff was not injured but Toombs was pronounced dead at the scene due to head and neck injuries.
Toombs was transported by Alpha & Omega Mortuary Service to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
Detlaff was transported to the Logan County Jail.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but OHP listed the condition of the driver as having an "odor of alcoholic beverage."
The collision was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard, of the Traffic Homicide Unit. He was assisted by Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Guthrie Fire Department , and Guthrie EMS.
