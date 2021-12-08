A challenger has entered Stillwater’s political ring.
Stillwater resident Marc Trotter, 29, a vocal critic of how the Stillwater City Council has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, filed Wednesday for Council Office No. 5, the mayoral seat.
He will be the only challenger to incumbent Will Joyce, who filed for re-election Monday.
In an announcement sent to the News Press, Trotter said he wanted to bring about a “renewed focus to protecting our citizens’ personal finances, property and liberty.”
“In more recent years, my wife and I relocated to a house close enough to walk downtown and patron local businesses, supporting our community at its very core and heart. Soon after, the shutdowns occurred; and many local businesses were instructed to close. The downtown area became quiet, dark, and no longer the beating heart of our community. I was deeply disturbed by these occurrences for many reasons,” he wrote. “Stillwater has been making attempts at revitalizing the downtown area and associated businesses for a long time. However, in a swift executive order by the office of the Mayor and council, many citizens found themselves secluded in their own homes, businesses were directed to close, and neighbors were instructed to turn on each other by calling a city hotline if these directives were not followed by members of our community. I found myself living somewhere other than the community I had grown up in and had been raised in–a place that no longer believed in the citizen’s voices and fundamental rights.”
Trotter said he wanted to focus the council on areas of fiscal responsibility and maintaining core infrastructure.
“I would like to focus on trimming the city budget without impacting public safety so we have more margin for our higher priority items and infrastructure,” he wrote. “I will strive for transparency in all aspects of daily operations, communications, meeting conduct, and personal interactions with citizens no matter what the issue or situation is. I will pledge to work for the citizens as your advocate.
“As for the protection of personal property and liberty, when any form of government ceases to recognize their responsibility to protect the rights of their people, they begin to trend away from liberty and towards eventual despotism. Not only will I seek to protect your rights – I will champion them. From the small business to the most economically challenged citizen, every voice will be heard and given respect.”
Current Stllwater Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Tim Riley did not draw an opponent after filing Monday for re-election. Many of those across the county who filed for school board seats will not face opposition. Only Perkins-Tryon Seat 2 has more than one opponent, with Becky Reedy joining the race against current school board president Dustin Bledsoe. Because February was a primary date for school board races, that election will take place in April. Though, according to Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein, it is possible that there could be Wednesday filings later in the day for school districts crossing county lines that may not show up until Thursday morning in Payne County.
Cushing and Yale will each have two races for city commission seats, with Michael Griffith filing Wednesday for Seat 4 to run against John Moran in Cushing and Shelley Mendenhall filing to run for Seat 2 against Jason Brown in Yale.
Ripley had its first filing for school board Wednesday with Kyler Zetterberg.
MUNICIPAL FILINGS:
Stillwater Councilor No. 5, Mayor
Will Joyce
Marc Trotter (Day 3)
Cushing City Commission No. 3
Stephen Orton
Jon Slinkard
Cushing City Commission No. 4
John Moran
Michael Griffith (Day 3)
Yale City Commission Seat 1
Brian Porter
Michael Strader
Yale City Commission Seat 2
Jason Brown
Shelley Mendenhall (Day 3)
BOARD OF EDUCATION FILINGS:
Stillwater Public Schools Office No. 2
Tim Riley
Cushing Public Schools Office No. 2
Shawn Hubble
Glencoe Public Schools Office No. 2
Dawn Frank
Oak Grove Public Schools Office No. 2
Tanner Munsell
Perkins-Tyron Public Schools Office No. 2
Dustin Bledsoe
Becky Reedy (Day 3)
Ripley Public Schools Office No. 3
Kyler Zetterberg (Day 3)
Yale Public Schools Office No. 2
Curtis Morphew
Meridian Technology Center Office No. 2
Sherri Huneycutt (DAY 2)
