Tryon resident arrested in Payne County on multiple charges

Nancy Marie Akins, 37, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 5.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Payne County Deputy David Sloan was advised by dispatch Oct. 1 that someone wanted to report an unauthorized use of their vehicle.
The reporting party alleged Akins took his Ford F-150 and then returned it.
According to the reporting party, there were numerous receipts left in his truck from the Cushing area.
On Oct. 3, Perkins Police Officer Billy Laster was sent to a suspicious person call in the 100 block of South Cimarron Drive.
“I heard Officer Laster conduct a warrant check on Akins. I requested Officer Laster detain Akins so I could interview her,” Sloan wrote in the affidavit.
According to Laster, Akins went to the Perkins Police Department voluntarily to speak with Sloan.
The affidavit said Akins told the deputy she went to the residence of the reporting party because she needed help. She allegedly said she knew he kept his residence unlocked and went into the reporting party’s house and took a pop from the fridge.
Akins said she saw the neighbor of the reporting party pull up to his residence.
Sloan wrote that Akins said her foot was hurting and she knew the reporting party kept his keys in his truck, so she drove over to the neighbors residence to get a ride back to Tryon.
“While speaking with Akins, I observed her speech was rapid and was not making sense with the random stories she was telling me. I also observed Akins had a difficult time staying still. Akins was constantly moving her hands and arms, while shifting in her seat,” Sloan alleged in the affidavit.
Sloan said these actions are consistent with someone using stimulants versus being nervous.
“I asked Akins when she last used methamphetamine. Akins stated she used two days prior,” Sloan alleged.
According to the affidavit, after the interview Akins requested a ride to Stillwater. She was placed into the rear passenger seat of Sloan’s patrol car.
Sloan wrote in the affidavit that Akins kept talking but he was unsure if she was speaking to him or herself.
“I began looking at the display for my in car camera system. I observed Akins pull two syringes from her bra area,” Sloan alleged in the affidavit.
Sloan pulled over to the shoulder and observed Akins put the syringes away.
According to the affidavit, Sloan opened the rear passenger door and instructed Akins to give him the needles. She was also instructed to give the deputy whatever illegal items she had on her.
“Akins retrieved a debit card, some money and what appeared to be paper trash. As I looked through the paper trash I observed two plastic wrappers, later observing they contained white powdery substance,” Sloan alleged in the affidavit.
The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Akins was placed under arrest and was transported to the Payne County Jail.
She appeared in court Tuesday afternoon to obtain counsel.
