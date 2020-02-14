Tryon residents injured in Stillwater wreck

A two-vehicle collision on state Highway 51 and Fairgrounds Road occurred at 8:04 p.m. Thursday.
A 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was driven by a 17-year-old girl from Stillwater. In the Volkswagen there was a 16-year-old boy also from Stillwater.
Christopher Miller, 29, from Tryon was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. In the Silverado was: 34-year-old Tiffany Miller, Steve Stolns, 42, 39-year-old Holly Stolns, a 9-year-old boy and a girl, age 9.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the Volkswagen Beetle was traveling west on Highway 51. The Chevrolet Silverado was stopped on the northbound side of Fairgrounds and Highway 51.
The traffic light was red for the Volkswagen Beetle and it was green for the Chevrolet Silverado. The Chevrolet Silverado drove through the intersection, and was struck in the passenger side by the Volkswagen Beetle.
The condition of all the drivers was apparently normal. Seat belts were equipped in all vehicles.
Miller was the only one not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
The cause of the collision was failure to stop at a stoplight.
Both occupants in the Volkswagen Beetle were not injured.
All occupants in the Chevrolet Silverado were transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
OHP was assisted by Payne County Sheriff, Lifenet and the Stillwater Fire Department.
