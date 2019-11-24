The holidays are approaching, which means lots of parties, family dinners, and yummy desserts and dishes that are only served during this time of year.
While it is healthy to enjoy our favorite seasonal foods, it’s also easy to give up on any health or fitness goals during November and December, and to count on making a fresh start in January. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the average American gains approximately one pound during the holiday season.
While this is not a significant amount, this may make some who have been working toward a goal anxious or nervous about upcoming festivities. However, with some mindfulness and adopting a few tips, you can enjoy your favorite foods while still maintaining your current goals.
First, it’s important to be aware of the amount of food that you’re eating. Putting an emphasis on portion control can help you to not overeat this holiday season. Try eating with a smaller plate instead of with a large one. Or fill half or more of your plate with foods that are less calorie dense, like fruits and vegetables. Also, don’t feel like you have to try every dish.
Evaluate which splurges are “worth it” to you. For example, if you love pumpkin pie and can’t wait to eat a slice after thanksgiving dinner, then my all means, enjoy your slice of pumpkin pie! However, if you aren’t crazy about stuffing, don’t feel the pressure to eat it just because it’s an option.
Second, be aware of what you are drinking. Most holiday gatherings have punch, alcohol, soda, cider, or hot chocolate as beverage options. It’s awesome to enjoy your favorite holiday beverages.
However, overconsumption can lead to the addition of hundreds of empty calories that you maybe wouldn’t normally consume. Instead of drinking three glasses of punch at the office holiday party, try replacing one of these with a glass of water instead. Additionally, drinking more water will help you stay hydrated and may help you stay fuller for longer.
Finally, prioritize sleep and self-care during this chaotic and busy season. Sleeping less can lead to over-eating and craving sugary and fattening foods that you may not normally consume. Also, take time to care for yourself during this time. Do something that can help your stress levels to decrease, like going for a walk, meditating, reading a book, or spending some quality time with someone that you love.
During the holidays, adopt one or more of these tips to help maintain your health goals. The goal is always progress, not perfection! Give yourself grace as you strive to make healthy and sustainable changes this holiday season.
Sarah Gold, TSET Healthy Living Program Specialist.
