The Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Tobacco Endowment Settlement Trust on Thursday approved 13 incentive grants for communities and schools through the TSET Healthy Incentive Program.
TSET Healthy Incentive grants are awarded to communities and schools that have implemented key strategies aimed at creating an environment that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free.
“TSET is pleased to award grants to communities and schools that engage in conversations about improving the health and well-being of Oklahoma adults and students,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity in Oklahoma takes a broad approach that supports healthy habits and removes barriers to healthy choices. Combined with other prevention efforts, the two communities and 11 schools are helping reduce the demand on an already stressed health care system, save lives and save money.”
TSET Healthy Incentive grants were awarded to two communities. The Town of Allen received $10,000 and the City of McAlester received $20,000. In communities, key strategies for health include encouraging tobacco-free, vape-free environments, supporting public transportation such as walking or biking, offering and promoting fruits and vegetables through community gardens, farmers markets, and making healthy foods more appealing and affordable.
TSET Healthy Incentive grants were awarded to the following school districts:
• Stillwater Public Schools, $10,000
• Burns Flat-Dill City Public Schools, $11,500
• Grand View School, $9,500
• Latta Public Schools, $11,500
• Little Axe Public Schools, $6,000
• Locust Grove Public Schools, $14,000
• Miami Public Schools, $5,500
• Oklahoma City Public Schools, $10,000
• Olustee-Eldorado Public Schools, $5,000
• Ravia Public School, $13,500
Strategies for school districts include creating and implementing wellness policies that focus on quality nutrition and increased physical activity to improve the health of students. Schools are required to provide a tobacco-free, vape-free environment.
Grant funds are often used to leverage additional partners for projects that promote health. Incentive grant amounts vary based on community population, school enrollment size and the types of health-promoting strategies implemented. Funds for the TSET Healthy Incentive Program are limited. To learn more, visit https://tset.ok.gov/content/incentive-grants.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. To learn more, visit TSET.ok.gov.
