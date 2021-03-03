The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the woman injured in the collision Tuesday afternoon.
The collision happened on State Highway 51, a quarter of a mile east of Fairgrounds Road.
Erica Waffle, 29, of Yale, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with a 3-year-old male passenger.
Waffle was transported by Lifeflight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
She had arm and trunk internal injuries. The child was transported by LifeNet to OU Children’s Hospital, with head and trunk internal injuries.
They were both admitted in good condition.
The second vehicle was a 2012 Peterbuilt tractor trailer, with no occupant.
The cause of the collision and what happened is still under investigation.
OHP was assited by LifeNet, Payne County Sheriff's Office, Stillwater Fire Department and Life Flight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.