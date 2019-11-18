A man arrested on drug charges now faces first-degree murder charges in the overdose death of a Perkins woman, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
Perkins Police began investigating the Sept. 10 death of Jamie Bear, 29, when she was found unresponsive in her apartment after an anonymous call led to a welfare check. According to the report, agents seized syringes and a substance that tested positive for heroin.
At the time, Perkins Police Chief Bob Ernst said a call came in on the non-emergency line at 9 a.m. that Tuesday. The caller, who would not give a name and hung up when the dispatcher tried to ask questions, said there was a person at the address who may need an ambulance and the police.
A witness led to officers suspecting that Noah Montague, 25 of Tulsa, was responsible for supplying Bear and her boyfriend with heroin. Tulsa Police conducted a traffic stop on Montague where heroin was seized. Text messages were also shown linking Montague with drug transactions, according to the affidavit.
According to the report, Montague said during an interview that he had about 10 clients for heroin and that he purchased it from a Mexican drug cartel.
“Drug dealers who make cruel and conscious decisions to push deadly drugs like heroin into our communities need to be held accountable.” Attorney General Hunter said in a news release. “We have no tolerance for Montague’s callous actions that ultimately took the life of another person. I hope family and friends of this woman find some solace in the fact that justice will be served. My sincerest gratitude goes to the law enforcement teams who collaborated on this case. It truly takes all of us to fight the scourge of illicit drugs.”
