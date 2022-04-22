The HorseTales Literacy Program’s annual field day brought excited children and parents Thursday and Friday to Turning Point Therapeutic Riding Center.
The program was started by Natalea Watkins, an instructor and mentor at the ranch.
HorseTales inspires first-graders to read through horse-related activities. Watkins is passionate about helping kids read, and she soon found out using horses was a great tool to get kids involved and excited to read. For the past 10 years, Watkins and volunteers and employees at Turning Point Ranch have held a reading day in March for first-grade students at Highland Park Elementary. This year, they added Will Rogers to the schedule.
“We’re excited that we are finally able to extend the successful literacy program to other schools,” Watkins previously told the News Press.
A group of girls smile after their dance party in the “chalk cave”.
Highland Park and Will Rogers schools are both Title I schools, which means they receive federal grants to help kids reach the state’s academic standards. Over the years, Watkins said she has seen reading levels, and the excitement for reading skyrocket from this program. She believes getting kids excited early about reading is essential. In March, the students met two miniature horses, Sparky and Baxter, and then received the book “Little Black, A Pony” For the next month, the kid’s practice reading the book and then in April, the students get to attend a field day at the ranch. Here they participate in reading to horses and enjoy a variety of horse-related activities. Since Will Rogers was added this year, the field day was across two days. The kids aren’t the only ones who arrive excited to participate in field day. Teachers, parents and volunteers all had smiles on their faces and phones in their hands as they took pictures and videos of the eager kids at each activity.
There were 15 different stations that the kids visited, ranging from educational activities, stick horse racing, and arts and crafts. One of the favorites among the kids was grooming the horses, and handprint horses, where the kids painted their hands and then left a painted handprint on a horse named Doc.
The Executive Director at Turning Point Therapeutic Riding Center, Rachel Royston, said the kids had a lot of fun over the last two days, and none of this would be possible without the donated books, volunteers, and everyone else who chipped in to make this possible.
