Fallen Oklahoman officers added to the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City.
Twenty-four officers had their names engraved in the memorial.
According to a Oklahoma Department of Public Safety press release, “their names will be dedicated during the 52nd Annual Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Service.
The memorial service was originally scheduled for May 8, but it is now being postponed to a later date in the year.
The press release said the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state memorial honoring it’s fallen officers. It was dedicated May 15, 1969.
The memorial is funded only through donations.
Two of the officers recently added died this year and three died last year.
According to the press release, the other 19 officers were added after research from the memorial indicated they died in the line of duty.
Several are still pending and may be added in the future.
The press release listed the names of the fallen heroes being added to the memorial.
• Joseph Lanier, Sheriff, Scullyville (Le Flore) County, Choctaw Nation, I.T. died Sept. 23, 1881.
• John M. Cross, Sheriff, Stevens County, Kansas, died July 25, 1888.
• Cyrus W. Eaton, Deputy Sheriff, Stevens County, Kansas, died July 25, 1888.
• Robert Hubbard, Deputy Sheriff, Stevens County, Kansas, died July 25, 1888.
• Rolland T. Wilcox, Deputy Sheriff, Stevens County, Kansas, died July 25, 1888.
• Rumsey Smith, Officer, Choctaw Nation Lighthorse died in March 1896.
• J.H. Siler, Deputy Sheriff, Pawnee County, died May 21, 1899.
• Wade J. T. Crank, City Marshal, Tecumseh, died Aug. 1, 1899.
• Tennessee, Deputy City Marshal, Oktaha, died March 25, 1905.
• Ralph Chapman, Special Deputy, Okmulgee Police Department, died Nov. 15, 1908.
• William J. Marshall, Guard, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, died June 16, 1911.
• R.L. Cares, Deputy Sheriff, Choctaw County, died July 5, 1912.
• James D. Coffee, Deputy Sheriff, Wilbarger County, Texas, died Feb. 16, 1918.
• James M. Williams, Former Sheriff, Johnson County, died Aug. 3, 1921.
• Willis Sheppard, Deputy Sheriff, Washington County, died May 20, 1922.
• James D. Tittle, Agent, Federal Prohibition Enforcement, IRS, died Sept. 22, 1922.
• William H. Johnston, Detective, Bristow Police Department, died Sept. 20, 1924.
• Michael L. Loudenslager, Reserve Deputy Sheriff, Oklahoma County, died April 19, 1995.
• David M. Robbins, Patrolman, Idabel Police Department, died June 28, 2011.
• Monty T. Johnson, Undersheriff, Pawnee County, died Feb. 21, 2019.
• Brian K. Crain, Sergeant, Jenks Police Department, died Feb. 22, 2019.
• Lucky C. Miller, Chief, Mannford Police Department, died Nov. 10, 2019.
• Jarid D. Taylor, Deputy Sheriff, Bryan County, died Jan. 14, 2020.
• Shirley J. Lanning, Lieutenant, Canadian County, died Feb. 14, 2020.
The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Avenue in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.