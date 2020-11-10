Two arrested in Yale on charges of trafficking illegal drugs

Eric Dean Hambrick, 23, of Pryor, and Jessica Sue Glover, 36, of Stillwater were charged with trafficking illegal drugs. Hambrick was charged additionally with operating a motor vehicle while his driver's license has been suspended and obstructing an officer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Yale Officer Gerold Haley was on patrol Nov. 7 and was traveling westbound on Chicago Avenue.
“I observed a white Honda Sedan traveling westbound in front of me. I was unable to read the expiration of the tag,” Haley wrote in the affidavit.
Haley had dispatch run the tag on the vehicle and that it expired in June.
He activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Hambrick opened his door while the vehicle was still in motion and fled on foot.
Haley ordered Glover to stay in the vehicle until he came back.
“I began chasing the male while identifying myself as a Yale Police Officer and giving commands to stop. I advised dispatch the male was wearing a dark colored shirt, dark pants and a dark ball cap,” Haley alleged in the affidavit.
Hambrick continued to lead the officer on a chase. When he turned around and looked at the officer, Haley said he recognized him and identified Hambrick as the driver.
Hambrick didn’t have any active warrants but he did have a suspended license.
Officer Floyd Matheny and Chief Ken Moore arrived in the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue because Hambrick had family in that area.
The residence owner said he had not seen Hambrick and allowed officers to look inside the residence and the outbuildings.
“Officer Matheny made entry to the shed on the east side of the residence and found Hambrick lying on his back behind the door,” the officer alleged in the affidavit.
Officer Matheny was requested to run his dog around the vehicle, the dog had a positive alert.
“Upon searching the vehicle Officer Matheny located a ziplock bag containing blue pills, which later tested presumptive for methamphetamine. A 20 oz styrofoam fountain drink container, which later tested positive for methamphetamine,” Haley alleged.
The affidavit continued with, a baking measuring spoon with orange residue was found that also tested positive as methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, an eyewitness told an off-duty officer a female passenger went to a storm drain near Chicago Avenue with a backpack. She didn’t have the backpack when officers returned.
“Upon searching the bag three cards were recovered with Erick Hambrick’s name on them including an Oklahoma ID card, as well as a scale and small black zippered back with two hypodermic needles and a small vial with a clear liquid inside, which later tested presumptive for methamphetamine,” Haley alleged in the affidavit.
The preliminary weight of the liquid was 474.85 grams including the container. The preliminary weight of the pills was 34.87 grams including the evidence bag.
Both Glover and Hambrick were arrested, and a court date has not been set at this time.
