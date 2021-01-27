The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday announced two new deaths reported in Stillwater due to COVID-19. The deaths reported were of one woman in the 50-64 age group and one woman in the 65 or older age group.
The new deaths reported bring Stillwater’s total to 21 deaths reported due to COVID-19. In Payne County, there have been 41 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 65 deaths reported Wednesday by OSDH, bringing the state’s total to 3,323.
