Two individuals charged with possession of stolen vehicle

Two Bristow residents, Michele Lea Cato, 38 and Donald Ray Cato, 42, were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, knowingly concealing stolen property. Donald was charged with an additional charge of obstructing an officer.
Cushing officer Alex Mckean was dispatched to the 800 block of E. Broadway St. in reference to a shots fired call followed by a woman screaming.
He drove past a white Ford pickup with a trailer attached to it.
“As I drove by, I observed a white male sitting in the driver’s seat who was looking at me drive by,” Mckean said.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sgt. Jack Ford was on scene and told Mckean via police radio they should check to see if the vehicle was related to the call.
Mckean found a safe spot to turn around as Ford went toward the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, a man and woman exited the vehicle as Ford approached them.
The officer wrote he was suspicious of the activity “due to the nature of our original call, and the fact the two decided two exit the vehicle and walk away from it as police arrived."
The two individuals were asked to sit on the curb by Sgt. Ford after they alleged they had injuries from an unrelated car accident.
Ford advised Mckean there was a third individual in the vehicle after the male told him there was someone in the driver’s seat. The male also said the vehicle belonged to a man named John, but he didn’t know the last name.
After conducting a plain view check, it was determined there was no one else in the vehicle.
Mckean confronted the male and told him he only saw him in the driver’s seat when the officers drove by.
Mckean told the two individuals why they were in the area regarding a woman screaming after gunshots were heard.
According to the affidavit, the woman alleged she screamed because she fell down and it aggravated her injuries.
Mckean asked the male if he had walked away from the vehicle because he didn’t have a driver’s license.
According to the affidavit, the male advised officer he and the woman didn’t have driver’s licenses.
The male identified himself as Jerry Cato and the woman identified herself as Michele Cato.
They both gave Mckean their dates of birth.
“After identifying the duo, I advised them if they did not have warrants out for their arrest we could figure something out about the original issue at hand, which was both parties not being licensed to drive,” Mckean alleged.
The tag was run to determine if it was stolen, and dispatch confirmed it was.
Both suspects were placed into investigative detention, after being told the vehicle was stolen.
Michele once again said the vehicle belonged to John and advised Mckean to call John to verify the vehicle was loaned.
According to the affidavit the vehicle was stolen out of Oklahoma City. Mckean suspected the trailer may also be stolen with the vehicle. It was not.
Mckean gave dispatch the name of the company to check to see if the trailer was stolen from them.
It was confirmed the trailer was stolen overnight from Collinsville, and the owner was advised to call Tulsa Police and file a report.
Both suspects were placed under arrest. It was later confirmed Donald had lied to officers when he said his name was Jerry.
According to the probable cause affidavit written by Payne County Investigator Brandon Myers, Aug. 8 Donald was involved in another stolen vehicle.
Until Sept. 28 PCSO had been unable to identify the suspect in the video until Donald was arrested.
Myers alleged in the affidavit, the suspect is Donald because the video surveillance depicted a distinct black in color spade tattoo on Donald’s left hand.
Donald had bond set at $50,000 and will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Michele had bond set at $40,000 and will also appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
