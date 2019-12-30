A personal injury collision occurred Sunday evening on US Highway 177 and State Highway 105, three miles west of Tryon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's report, James Dewhurst, 65, and his passenger Theresa Dewhurst, 62 of Guthrie were stopped at the stop sign westbound on SH105. Lauren Ward, 24, of Stillwater, was southbound on US 177. The report states that Dewhurst failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Ward. Dewhurst’s vehicle spun and came to a stop facing eastbound in the southbound lane.
Ward departed the roadway to the right and came to a stop facing the northeast. There was a minor traveling with Ward, the name was not released, the minor was not injured.
James was not injured, but Theresa was transported by Chandler EMS to Stillwater Medical Center. She was admitted with a head injury but in good condition. Ward was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center in good condition with internal and external trunk injuries.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the conditions of both drivers were normal and seat belts were used in both vehicles. The OHP were assisted by Carney Fire Department, Chandler EMS, Tryon Police Department and LifeNet.
