GUTHRIE – At 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, frantic calls came into the Guthrie Communications Center regarding a shooting at Walmart.
The shooter was identified as Arthur Lee Cloud, 61.
Sergeant Anthony Gibbs from the Guthrie Police Department was unaware if he was a local.
“As our officers were responding, we got a little more information. The suspect was driving a red pickup with a black flat bed,” Gibbs said. “The reason that is important is because our officers that were responding actually intercepted that vehicle and attempted to stop it.”
The vehicle continued to drive an unnecessary distance and ended up in the Guthrie Fire Department parking lot.
“Officers found inside that vehicle a male and a female that were related in some way,” Gibbs said. “The driver stated that it was his wife but I don’t know if i can verify that at this point because we are unsure.”
Gibbs said two people were shot. The passenger in the vehicle with Cloud and a pedestrian.
“The passenger had been shot in the abdomen. The passenger was mediflighted,” Gibbs said. “The officers that responded to the scene as they went through the investigation found that another subject had been shot as well in the parking lot.”
The victim and Cloud had an altercation before Cloud parked his pickup.
“It appeared that they (driver and victim) had gotten into an argument. As the driver and passenger of the red pickup were pulling into the parking lot there was an argument between the victim that was walking into the store,” Gibbs said. “The victim walked on and got all the way into the entry door as the two in the pickup were parking.”
Gibbs continued to unravel the scene that had taken place right before the shooting occurred
“The driver exited and began to walk into the door. At which time the victim turned from the entry doors of Walmart and began to walk back to what appeared to be his vehicle,” he said. “The driver appeared to have noticed this and went back to the passenger side of his vehicle. Where we believe at that point in time he retrieved a five-shot revolver. The gun appeared to have gone off at that point, striking the passenger in the abdomen.”
Gibbs said the victim that was walking from the door was on a straight path past the pickup.
“However the driver already retrieved the revolver had turned and begun firing rounds, striking the victim in this case. The victim fell to the ground. It appeared the driver continued to fire and eventually ended up standing over him at that time,” Gibbs said.
The victim was shot in the back.
Gibbs said Cloud stood over the victim for a short time before turning around and getting back into the pickup and quickly driving away.
Gibbs believed the victim was shot at three times, but only one bullet struck him.
At the press briefing, Gibbs said both victims had been transported to the hospital. The female victim is in critical condition and in surgery. The male victim is in stable condition.
