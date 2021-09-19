The Stillwater Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing incident that resulted in two people getting injured.

242338062_378664253744304_7751631757881193369_n.jpg

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured two people Sunday evening in the 1000 block of E. Eastern Ave.

SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said around 5 p.m. officers were dispatched for a domestic call in the 1000 block of E. Eastern Ave.

242350509_290033255883926_7187188316015922799_n.jpg

LifeNet transported a stabbing victim in the field near Vintage Apartments after a stabbing victim needed to be transported by helicopter Sunday evening.

Some time later, officers were then dispatched to the same location for a fight. 

One stabbing victim had two wounds in the chest area and needed to be Mediflighted, Bruce said.

The suspect in the domestic call is the person being Mediflighted, the other person had minor injuries. 

242288917_384230459868781_1082509035357907109_n.jpg

Mediflight was requested to transport a stabbing victim to an unknown hospital Sunday evening.

Bruce said officers are on scene investigating and conducting interviews to determine what happened. 

"Right now nobody is in custody," he said. 

