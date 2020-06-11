A two-vehicle collision occurred at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday past the intersection of east Richmond Road and north Perkins Road.
Officer Thomas Mckinney wrote in his report, "the driver of vehicle two was southbound on Perkins Road and had just passed Richmond Road."
The driver of vehicle two continued southbound, when she said vehicle one started to turn in front of her.
"The driver of unit two said she swerved left to attempt to avoid a collision, however she struck unit one," Mckinney said.
The report said the driver of vehicle two was unsure what had happened.
"The driver of unit one stated she was driving northbound and was going to turn west onto Richmond Road. As she changed lanes into the turn lane, she was struck by unit one," Mckinney reported.
The driver of vehicle one was also uncertain what had happened.
The report said a witness on the scene said it appeared as if vehicle one was about to make a U-turn. However, the witness was not certain.
The officer was unable to determine if a violation occurred, and no citations were issued.
The Stillwater police Department were assisted by LifeNet and Stillwater Fire Department.
