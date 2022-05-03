A Drumright man who was recently convicted of two counts of first-degree murder stemming from a double fatality collision in November 2019 was charged with bringing contraband into jail on Friday to another inmate with a lengthy criminal history.
Tommy McClendon Jr. was accused of "attempting to smuggle illegal drugs" into the Payne County Jail to Cody VanDusen, Payne County Deputy Daniel Nack alleged in the probable cause affidavit.
On April 18, Nack began viewing recorded jail video calls between Christine Others and Cody VanDusen. VanDusen is also an inmate in the Payne County Jail. Nack alleged on April 8, VanDusen instructed Others to get a mail card and address it as if it came from McClendon's family.
"He initially tells her to his a suboxone strip behind the stamp ... during these conversations, it is learned that whatever she is going to put in the card, 'Stay Ready' is going to bring it to Stillwater to meet and give it to her," Nack wrote. " 'Stay Ready' is Caleb McClendon, Tommy's brother, and many video calls have been reviewed between Tommy and Caleb to verify this."
Nack said VanDusen also told Others to put an "8-ball" in it using soak and dry. Nack explained in the affidavit that a common way to smuggle meth into jail is to soak a mail parcel in liquid meth and let it dry. Nack alleged McClendon was seen in the background of the video.
The affidavit said the card was mailed on April 11 and arrived at the jail on April 18. Between April 12 and April 14, Nack alleged McClendon asked multiple people to track the letter via USPS tracking.
"It (the card) had an appearance of having been wet, then dried. I field-tested a small portion of the letter by rubbing a wet qtip on it and testing the qtip end," Nack wrote. "It field-tested positive for meth. I also cut a small corner portion from one corner of the paper and field-tested it. It also field-tested positive for meth."
Others were arrested on April 18 for having three outstanding Payne County warrants. She was interviewed regarding the alleged smuggling of drugs, and the affidavit said she explained to Nack how she did it.
Nack alleged Others admitted to addressing a second card which also contained drugs, and putting it in the mail on April 17. This card arrived on April 21 and tested positive for meth, Nack said.
Others, McClendon and VanDusen, were all charged with bringing contraband into the jail. VanDusen has consistently been in and out of the county jail since 2020. Others appeared in court on Tuesday morning. McClendon and VanDusen have a preliminary hearing set for June 6 and are represented by Attorney Jodie Gage.
