Two local officers selected for new mental health unit

The phrase “defund the police” has taken over social media and dominated conversations across America.
In light of the police scrutiny this year, the Stillwater Police Department and the Oklahoma State University Police Department are joining together to create a Crisis Intervention Team aimed at improving police relations when called to a mental health call.
What is CIT?
Stillwater Capt. Royce Stephens said the CIT unit is not yet up and running, but as the unit advances they will begin looking for grants.
“We currently have no grants for this unit, but as the unit progresses we will be seeking grants to expand and further develop the program through the City’s normal grant writing procedures,” he said.
The idea behind the new unit stemmed from a documentary on the San Antonio Police Department and their multi-jurisdictional unit.
“Vice Mayor ( Pat) Darlington saw the documentary about San Antonio PD’s program. She passed it on to Chief Watts,” Stephens said. “He saw the value in something like that in Stillwater and has been a champion for trying something new.”
Darlington said she has a few thoughts on why a crisis response team could benefit Stillwater.
“A variety of things contribute to my thought that a crisis-response team would be a very helpful adjunct to our traditional law enforcement system. First, my profession as a psychologist gave me the opportunity to hear people’s stories of confusion, fear and misunderstandings in a system that sometimes feels like a carousel ride ... hop on, hop off, hop on again ... going round and round,” she said.
Another reason she believes this would be beneficial is because she attended the Stillwater Police Department’s Citizen Academy, which gave her the opportunity to see police work from a totally different vantage point.
She also watched a documentary called "Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops," which depicted two officers from the San Antonio Police Department's Mental Health Unit.
“I am a 'connector' not necessarily a 'doer,' so I sent the link to the Ernie and Joe documentary to City Manager Norman McNickle and Chief Watts. This happened to be at the same time Grand Lake was hiring a retired policeman to be a liaison between GLMHC and mental health treatment and police and sheriffs operating in their service area. Chief Watts took the ball from there,” she said.
Stephens said although the idea for the unit was inspired by the SAPD unit, SPD will not have the exact unit for various reasons.
“SAPD’s model is set up for a large city with a very large police department. While SAPD’s unit generated the idea for our unit it will obviously have to be structured and administered differently,” he said.
Officers chosen for the CIT Unit
Stillwater Officer Chris Vassar and OSU Officer Roger Osiek have both been chosen for the new unit, and they have both expressed excitement for their new roles.
“I believe this is a great opportunity for not only myself to learn new skills, but for the department and community at large to benefit from,” Osiek said.
Osiek has been working at OSUPD for two years now and has had basic law enforcement training and some mental health training, as well.
“I am scheduled to attend some classes that are a higher level, but at the time of writing this have not gone through them yet. I have also just finished a basic instructional course for people trying to start a new community health organization,” he said.
Officer Vassar has had a law enforcement career for close to six years. He said he wanted to help with this unit because he has always wanted to help people.
“That’s why I became a police officer, but shortly after becoming an officer, I realized the majority of what we do is just take people to jail to calm an issue at hand or do as we are told,” he said. “I feel as though we help certain citizens, but I do not feel I was actually helping the individuals that were causing the issues or the people that are actually in need of some help. I feel as though we can actually help people in need of treatment and see a great impact in their lives.
Both officers will undergo 40 hours of crisis intervention training, and at this time, they are the only officers in CIT.
“Expansion of the unit will depend on its effectiveness and the availability of manpower,” Stephens said.
Vassar has been a hostage negotiator for four years and said that has helped him with de-escalation.
“That training is great de-escalation training which helps in crisis situations and helps me deal with individuals in a crisis but I have not had specific training for mental illness. I am looking forward to attending training and learning that part of it,” Vassar said.
Osiek said each call presents its own challenges. Some people just need someone to talk to while others simply can’t function anymore.
“I had a guy think I was a mobster and was taking him to see ‘the boss.’ But in general, it is the calls that stick with you. When a parent kills their infant by suffocation because she was depressed/suicidal — that kind of call does not leave you,” Osiek said.
Capt. Stephens said a traditional patrol officer’s schedule is not conducive to aid those experiencing a mental health crisis.
“Having an officer trained in the latest and greatest de-escalation techniques, knowing what resources are available and knowing the ins and outs of getting folks in need connected to those resources and then following up with these people to ensure they are getting what they need is key in helping the mentally ill,” Stephens said.
Goals the officers hope to accomplish
“An officer’s goal in dealing with a mentally ill person is to de- escalate whatever crisis they are facing and get them the help they need,” Stephens said.
He said having this CIT Unit is a step in the right direction.
“Because we are new and untested in Stillwater, all I can say is I hope it makes people's lives and jobs better and easier,” Osiek said.
Stephens said he would like to have Osiek and Vassar eventually become trainers and grow the CIT Unit.
"One thing I would like to see is to get the word out to the community we are starting this unit and ask for anyone that is interested in assisting us in making this a success to reach out to us. This team is a community team not just a law enforcement team,” Vassar said. “We are going to be reaching out to mental health advocate groups, faith based groups, the VA, anyone that provides services for job training and job searches, and many others to partner with us in getting all the help we can get to individuals in need of help. We are here to change lives for the long term not for a short term Band-Aid."
Since Jan. 1 the Stillwater Police Department responded to a total of 293 mental health calls.
Of those 293 calls, 242 were transported to a mental health facility either in-town or to other locations within txhe state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.