Two men arrested in Payne County after routine stop

A routine traffic stop led to charges for two Payne County men, including an accusation of assault and battery on a police officer for Andrew Janney, 49, of Stillwater.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a deputy was on patrol at around 2 a.m. Sept. 7 when he spotted a car failing to stay within the lanes. The driver was identified as Steven Thomas. The deputy wrote that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the car. He said the driver had bloodshot eyes and slurred his words. Thomas was placed under arrest and taken to the patrol car before the officer went to the passenger side.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Janney. According to the report, Janney was advised to exit the vehicle after he was informed it would be impounded. The officer wrote that Janney failed to comply at first but later stepped out after the arresting officer opened the passenger door.
According to the affidavit, Janney attempted to make a phone call disregarding the officers instructions to place the phone down and walk away from the vehicle. The officer proceed to reach for the phone to then place Janney in handcuffs.
As Janney was being detained he reached forward and grabbed onto the officer's vest on the front of his chest, according to the report. The officer said he had to force Janney into the handcuffs before placing him in the patrol car.
After being detained, Thomas was administered a blood-alcohol test which displayed a .19, and was given a citation for aggravated DUI. Janney was charged Monday in Payne County District Court with assault and battery on a police officer, a felony, and a misdemeanor for public intoxication. Assault and battery on an officer is punishable by up to five years in prison or up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $500.
Janney pleaded not guilty Tuesday. He is due back in court Nov. 4.
