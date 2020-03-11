Caleb Daniel Allen, 19, of Stillwater, and William Doyle Alley, 19, of Tulsa, were arrested March 3.
Allen and Alley were arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred in the 1000 block of N. Boomer Road.
Officer Greg Calloway arrived on scene with another officer and made contact with two subjects claiming to be victims.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a female witness saw a white man sneaking items under his shirt, then hiding the items in a storage closet.
The female witness pointed officers in the direction of the apartment, the affidavit said.
The apartment was said to belong to Allen.
According to the affidavit, the witness identified Alley as the burglar. Alley was seen walking out of the apartment with Allen.
The second victim positively identified the missing items found in the storage closet.
The missing items were an Xbox and laptop. Calloway reported these items as being unique with stickers.
Calloway reported during the investigation both Alley and Allen were uncooperative.
They both allegedly distracted, harassed and obstructed the officers.
According to the affidavit, Allen grabbed an officer when he was confronted.
The officer arrested Allen. The affidavit said Allen resisted arrest.
“During the arrest, officer Luginbill had a fingernail peeled backward due to resistance,” the affidavit stated.
Alley was arrested for burglary and obstructing.
The affidavit said there was a bottle of Adderall found in the trash at Allen’s apartment with another victim’s name on it.
The affidavit said during a property search at the jail, he was found with a counterfeit Missouri license.
Alley was said to be found with a Xanax bar in his pocket during a search.
He was charged with first degree burglary, obstructing and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Allen was charged with obstructing, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of counterfeit drivers license and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Alley appeared in court Wednesday. His bond was set at $5,000. Allen has a preliminary hearing on April 6 and his bond is set at $2,500.
