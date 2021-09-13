Two separate injury collisions occurred in Payne County in the early morning hours of Sept. 8.
The first collision was at 12:47 a.m. on State Highway 86 and Lake View Road.
Perry resident James Horn, 38, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SH86.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report stated Horn crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and departed the roadway to the left, striking an embankment.
He was admitted to OU Medical Center by Mediflight and originally listed in critical condition with trunk internal and head injuries. He is now listed in good condition.
The second collision was at 5:40 a.m. on McElroy Road injured Glencoe resident Michael E. Meredith, 39.
He was driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban on a county road, and departed the roadway to the left, striking a tree.
The report listed his condition and cause of collision as sleepy.
He was transported by Survival Flight to St. Francis in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, trunk internal and external injuries.
A condition update on Meredith was not available at press time.
