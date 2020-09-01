Two Stillwater residents injured in wreck near Ripley

A personal injury collision that occurred Sunday, injured two 22-year-old Stillwater residents.
The collision occurred at 11:36 p.m. on County Road 68th just east of Mehan Road near Ripley.
The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Challenger was driven by Dylan Anderson and carried one passenger, Madelaynie Sheets.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Alexander was eastbound on 68th at an extreme high rate of speed.
They went over the hill on 68th and Mehan Road and then went airborne for 100 feet before landing back on the roadway.
They departed the roadway to the right, went through a barb wire fence and rolled approximately five times before coming to rest in the middle of a plowed field.
Alexander was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical He was admitted in stable condition
with trunk internal injuries.
Sheets was transported to Stillwater Medical Center where she was treated and released.
The condition of the driver and cause of collision are currently under investigation.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts and the airbags were equipped and deployed.
OHP was assisted by the Payne County Sheriff’s Department, Stillwater Fire Department, LifeNet and Air Evac.
