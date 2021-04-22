Carnegie Hall has named two Stillwater teenagers to the 2021 National Youth Ensembles.
Among these elite musicians will be Sophie Deng, cellist, joining the NY02 Orchestra Roster and Sylvan Zhang, violinist, joining the 2021 Orchestra Roster.
Deng attends Stillwater Junior High School. Zhang, who previously went to SJHS now attends Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.
Deng has been a winner of the statewide PTA Reflections contest in visual arts. As a sixth-grader, Deng was presented the Nicholas Green Distinguished Student Award, which only goes to one student in each state. As a 10-year-old, Deng placed first in cello and overall strings in the Oklahoma City Orchestra League competition.
Zhang first played at Carnegie Hall at the age of 9 after winning the 2012 American Protege International Piano and Strings Competition. In September, he was named a National Merit Semifinalist.
“The members of the 2021 ensembles—hailing from 41 US states—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process,” the Carnegie press release reads.
The musicians will participate in a month-long residency at July at Purchase College SUNY, which includes musical activities that include private lessons, master classes, performances and mentorship with a faculty from top American orchestras and esteemed jazz artists.
“The musicians selected to be a part of Carnegie Hall’s three national youth ensembles are among the very best players in the nation,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “After a challenging year in which most young musicians haven’t been able to play together, we are very happy to be able to convene these groups again in person for an unforgettable summer of music-making. This will be an opportunity for these wonderful young players to connect with their peers, explore music together, and train with some of the top professional musicians in the country.”
