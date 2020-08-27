First responders were dispatched Thursday to a personal injury wreck on State Highway 51 a half of a mile east of Council Creek Road.
Vehicle one, a 2019 Ford F-500 truck driven by Kevin J. Bagget, 41, of Texas, and vehicle two a 2016 Mack Dump Truck, driven by Larry W. Kingston, 54, of Carney, were both eastbound on SH51.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on scene, Kingston attempted to turn right into a private drive.
Bagget hit vehicle two in the rear causing it to roll ¼ times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Bagget proceeded approximately 67 feet before departing the roadway to the right.
The OHP report listed the cause of collision as “distracted driving.”
The condition of both drivers was normal.
Kingston was transported by LifeNet to Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing with head and trunk internal injuries. He was treated and released.
Bagget was transported by LifeNet to Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing with head and trunk internal injuries. He is listed in good condition.
OHP was assisted by Stillwater Fire Department, LifeNet and Payne County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.