Rep. Ty Burns (R-Morrison) of House District 35 soared to an overwhelming victory on Tuesday over first-time Democrat challenger, Sam Jennings.
Burns won the election over his opponent with 78% of the total vote.
Burns has represented the district since 2019.
He said it feels good to pull out a convincing win after being among the 30% of representatives who actually had a challenger.
“It is democracy, but you kind of ask yourself what you did wrong, why anyone would run against me or what I could do better,” Burns said. “I’m really pleased with the results, and I feel like it’s a heavy win. I’m ready to get back to work.”
Burns only held a 90-vote lead in absentee mail voting, but more than doubled Jennings in early voting and more than quadrupled him on Election Day.
“They say anything over 60% is a dominant win in the political world,” Burns said. “Seeing something like this makes me say ‘I am doing it right’. There is no doubt.”
The win gives Burns his third two-year term, meaning he is halfway to the term limit. Assuming he reaches the limit, he said he looks forward to serving as a state official.
“Hopefully, God willing, the creek don’t rise as they still say. I’ll finish up my eight years and see what’s open at the state level and throw my hat in,” Burns said. “I really like being a chairman. I just want to have a voice in the discussion.”
