U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles injured in hit-and-run

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles with a concussion.
The Broyles Campaign team sent out a press release that said Broyles and a friend were driving home from dinner in northwest Oklahoma City when they were hit in the middle of an intersection Sunday evening.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we’ve received for Abby today,” said Tyler Maxwell, Campaign Manager for the Broyles campaign. “She’s resting at home, recovering, and our main concern is making sure she doesn’t rush back too fast - something she is ready to do but doctors have told her to take some time.”
The driver of the vehicle that struck Broyles fled the scene.
Broyles sought medical care Monday morning at Mercy Urgent Care.
"On the scene, Broyles described the car as 'silver' and 'sporty', but she was unable to give a make and model,” Deputy Communications Director Charity Head said.
This is still under investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department.
