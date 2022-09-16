United Way of Payne County marked the beginning of its annual fundraising drive on Thursday with Day of Caring, an event that drew almost 600 volunteers performing more than 120 community service projects across the county. Some worked on projects or performed maintenance at local non-profits while others helped at the homes of Mobile Meals clients.
Long-time United Way volunteers Kyle Gibbs and Angela Pradia once again led the charge as co-chairs of the event.
United Way of Payne County provides financial support to 22 non-profit agencies and 55 community programs working across the county to promote education, improve health and safety and reduce poverty.
In this, its 70th year, United Way of Payne County has upped its fundraising goal to $1 million, United Way Marketing Director Jacob Redway said. The campaign theme is “United We Thrive.”
Between increased demand for services and inflation driving costs higher, it takes more to ensure the non-profits that touch the lives of as many as one in three Payne County residents can continue to meet their needs, he said.
And those needs are great.
Payne County’s percentage of residents living below the poverty line – $13,590 for one person and $27,750 for a family of four – is 22.8%, compared to the 15.6% state average. An estimated one in five families suffer from food insecurity in the county and the state is ranked fifth hungriest in the nation.
One in five Oklahoma children experience two or more traumatic events and Payne County ranks fifth in the state for confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect, according to United Way.
In 2021, United Way partner agencies directly served 21,711 people.
The annual campaign’s fundraising target has been $950,000 the past few years, but United Way staff members are confident the community will come through because the last two campaigns exceeded their goals, eventually hitting the $1 million mark, Redway said.
In addition to the community campaign in Stillwater, Cushing and Perkins hold their own campaigns that contribute to the total, as does Oklahoma State University and other major employers.
The money raised in Payne County stay in Payne County, providing direct services to 21,711 people and indirectly impacting more than twice that number. Contributions can be directed for specific organizations if that is important to the donor.
For more information about United Way of Payne County, the agencies it supports or how you can help, go to unitedwaypaynecounty.org.
