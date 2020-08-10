United Way of Payne County announced last week that Day of Caring, scheduled for Sept.17, will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“With heavy hearts and much consideration, we have decided it was more important to keep our volunteers, partner agencies and community safe,” said Ruth Cavins, United Way of Payne County’s Executive Director.
Though the traditional Day of Caring will not take place this year, Stillwater Medical Center has continued their sponsorship so local nonprofits can still benefit.
“Agencies will receive funding to complete the projects themselves,” Cavins said.
Last year, over 700 volunteers completed more than 100 projects across Payne County in the county’s largest single-day volunteer effort.
“Typically, Day of Caring kicks off our annual fundraising campaign. Without the opportunity for volunteers to see the work our partner agencies do for our community, we are anxious to see how this will affect our $950,000 goal,” said Kayla Isaacs, Day of Caring chairperson.
This will be the first year since its start in 1996 that Day of Caring will not happen in Payne County. For those who would still like to get involved, there is still hope.
“The best ways to help our community during this time are to make a donation to United Way, and get involved with our partner agencies,” Cavins said. “Your donation to United Way will assist one out of every three Payne County residents.”
During the pandemic, all 21 United Way partner agencies have had to adjust the way they operate, and many have had to cancel their annual fundraising events.
Cavins said “There is much uncertainty about the upcoming year, which makes United Way funding even more crucial for the network of helping agencies United Way support.”
If you would like to get involved and help our community, make a donation to United Way of Payne County by visiting unitedwaypaynecounty.org, call 405-377-2161 or mail your donation to P.O. Box 308 Stillwater, OK 74076.
