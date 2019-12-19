United Way of Payne County hits fundraising goal

There is more to celebrate this holiday as United Way of Payne County reached its goal of $950,000.
“The amount of lives that will be helped from this year’s campaign is more than ever before,” said Ruth Cavins, United Way of Payne County Executive Director. “A big thank you to everyone who made a donation and ran a campaign at their business.”
During the four months of fundraising Oklahoma State University, Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Designs/Kicker, Bank SNB, Payne County Bank and BancFirst raised more than half of the campaign’s total.
Cavins said “More than 25,000 Payne County residents are helped annually by donations made to United Way of Payne County – 99 percent of the money raised stays in Payne County to help our local residents.”
The goal is determined by requests from United Way’s 21 partner agencies which include Wings of Hope, YMCA, The Saville Center and Mission of Hope.
Those that have yet to make their donation can still do so. Everything raised over the goal will still go to the agencies through special grants for items they need, Cavins said.
If you would like to make a donation or learn more about United Way visit unitedwaypaynecounty.org, call 405-377-2161 or stop by 109 E. Ninth Ave. at the United Way office.
