The United Way of Payne County is in full swing with its largest fundraising campaign to date, with a goal of $950,000.
The fundraising campaign was kicked off on Sept. 15 with the annual Day of Caring. During the campaign, United Way’s 21 partner agencies will not raise funds, as all fundraising efforts will go toward United Way, which will then distribute funds to the agencies. The goal is for the campaign to be completed by the end of November.
“Each year we have our partner agencies go through the allocation process,” said Ivy Hill, United Way of Payne County’s Marketing and Campaign Director. “That’s where we find out how much money they need for the upcoming year. So we base it based on their requests, and their requests were higher, so we decided to raise our goal.”
“The allocations committee has identified what the agencies need in order to operate,” Executive Director Ruth Cavins said. “If we don’t meet that goal, then those agencies will not receive their full funding. It means that services they provide would have to be scaled back, as well.”
The 21 partner agencies serve one in three Payne County residents on a yearly basis, as well as helping the community through events such as Day of Caring. This year, hundreds of volunteers helped the partner agencies with service projects and helping the clients aided by the partner agencies. Cavins said the many ways Payne County shows it’s support helps United Way reach its annual fundraising goals.
“It’s incredible. It meets these needs within Payne County,” Cavins said. “It’s a very generous community, so people are willing to give dollars, but also with Day of Caring, it’s a great way to show people are willing to roll up their sleeves and help the community. We had over 700 volunteers for Day of Caring who did service projects at our partner agencies and for the clients that our partners serve.”
The United Way of Payne County is currently at 30 percent of its goal to raise $950,000. Anyone interested in donating can head to United Way’s office at 109 E. 9th Ave., or online at unitedwaypaynecounty.org.
