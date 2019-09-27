Our Daily Bread recently celebrated its annual fundraising event at the McKnight Performing Arts Center. The Unveiling Hunger Gala was intended to be a night of eye opening to both the need in our community and good works being done.
“Many of us are one emergency away from requiring help,” said Becky Taylor, Executive Director, during her speech. “It takes bravery and courage to admit we need help and I am always amazed by the strength of our guests.”
She went on to say that one third of the guest at Our Daily Bread are under the age of 18. That in just two years of operations, they have held 416 shopping sessions and filled 25,000 grocery carts with $2.7 million worth of healthy food.
Our Daily Bread feeds more than 1,100 households every month. Guests must qualify for assistance according to USDA regulations and may visit once every 30 days.
“Only 2% of those we serve come monthly,” Taylor said. “One third of our guest will only come one time ... ever. We exist to feed our community when a gap appears.”
“Our goal is to raise one third of the operating expenses,” said Sarah Young board member. “I think people tonight recognized that while we are eating a privileged meal in this beautiful building there are many who will go to bed hungry.”
The crowd was entertained by an interpretative dance preformed by the Encore! Dance Studio. “It was incredibly moving,” said Kathy Campbell, committee member. “The girls performed so beautifully. I hope people felt the power in the music and the motion.”
Guitarist Edgar Cruz filled the room with beautiful music ended the night with great flair.
“Unveiling Hunger means looking deeper and longer into the faces of hunger in our community,” Taylor said. “It’s about building a legacy of waking up from privileges and shared complacency to collective action and change.”
If you were unable to attend and want to donate, you may do so by mailing checks to PO Box 1721, Stillwater OK 74076 or through the website. To volunteer or learn more please go to www.OurDailyBreadStillwater.org
