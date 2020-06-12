Upcoming court cases for June 16-17

Cushing man charged with child abuse appearing in court
Cody Dean Floyd, 23, of Cushing was charged with one count of child abuse in 2019.
In December, he entered a plea of not guilty, and pretrial was set for Feb.
The Pretrial was continued to April 21. On the April court date, Floyd requested a jury trial.
He will appear in court on Tuesday for scheduling.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse continues pretrial
James Leroy Bear, 55, was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.
Bear was originally charged with violating the sex offender registry. Until new information became available, prompting the new charge of child sexual abuse.
Bear requested a court appointed attorney, and was given Attorney Royce Hobbs.
In Feb, Bear entered a plea of not guilty, and requested a pretrial be set for April 7.
On his last court date, pretrial was continued until Tuesday.
Enid man charged in fatal collision has further pretrial
Eric Eugene Snow, 42, was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter after his involvement in a fatal collision. It was alleged Snow was under the influence at the time of the collision.
Snow was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The substance he allegedly had with him at the time of the collision was marijuana.
Snow was set to have a jury trial at the end of April, that date was stricken due to the health crisis.
On June 2, he didn’t appear, but his attorney Sarah Kennedy did. A new trial date was rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Due to his failure to appear, Judge Stephen Kistler took a bench warrant under advisement.
He appears back in court on Tuesday.
Glencoe man arrested for child neglect appearing in court
Kyle Lee Stokes, 35, of Glencoe was arrested on charges of child neglect in 2019.
Stokes was charged with child neglect after his baby died under suspicious circumstances.
It was alleged the mother used methamphetamine before she went into labor.
He entered a plea of not guilty in Feb. 2019, to the child neglect charges.
Stokes was ordered to rehab in Nov. 2019.
In Jan. 2020, Stokes appeared in court with his attorney Carl Birkhead. On the January court date, his case was reset to Feb. 4.
On the February court date, Stokes and his attorney weren’t present. Stokes was in an impatient treatment by agreement of both parties.
Due to the health crisis, the May court date was stricken and reset to June.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appearing for pretrial
Joseph Scott Rood, 51, of Stillwater, was charged with child sexual abuse and three counts of lewd molestation. Another count of lewd molestation was added in January, and is pending.
He will be in court on Tuesday afternoon for a pretrial.
Stillwater man convicted of rape returning to court for sentencing
Esteban Daniel Hernandez, 39, of Stillwater, was charged with rape, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery and malicious injury to property in 2018.
Hernandez had a jury trial in February, where the jury found him guilty of all charges except domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
He received a five year prison sentence and two fines, totalling $5,250.
On March 4, Hernandez didn’t appear in court, but his attorney Kevin Adams did. They requested a pre-sentence investigation, it was granted.
Hernandez will appear before Judge Stephen Kistler on Tuesday afternoon for court sentencing after jury trial.
Suspects arrested in connection to Cushing homicide due in court
Troy Wayne Shadowen Jr., 23, of Stillwater, was charged with first degree murder, first degree arson and kidnapping in February.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation was requested to investigate a suspicious death in Cushing.
Shadowen was arrested in connection to the suspicious death along with Bridgett Nicole Barton, 28, of Stillwater.
Barton was charged with first degree murder and kidnapping.
Shadowen and Barton have both requested indigent defense, and received counsel.
They have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, in front of Judge Katherine Thomas.
