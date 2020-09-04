Upcoming court cases for next week

Tuesday morning, the courthouse will be packed due to a jury trial and several additional court cases.
A jury trial will begin Tuesday for Mark Edward Williams, 39, of Stillwater.
Williams was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation in 2019.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, this was his second and subsequent offense.
The Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said it will probably take all day Tuesday to get the jury seated and then two additional days for trial.
Stillwater man charged with arson back in court
Lance Shelby Asbill, 29, of Stillwater was charged with second degree arson in 2019.
He will appear in court Tuesday for his final pretrial.
Asbill has a jury trial date set for Sept. 23.
He is being represented by Attorney Royce Hobbs.
Ponca City man charged in Yale robbery back in court
Tanner Jensen, 29, was arrested in connection to an armed robbery.
The robbery took place in Yale and occurred the day after Christmas.
Jensen is currently being held in federal custody in Florida.
The court has continued this matter until Tuesday.
Oklahoma State University professor charged with stalking in court for sentencing
Hugh Crethar will appear in court Tuesday afternoon before Judge Michael Kulling.
In his last court date two victims were in court for his blind plea and another victim wrote a victim impact statement for the court.
He entered into a blind plea which means the judge decides his punishment.
He entered into a “no contest” for both charges against him.
