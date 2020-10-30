Upcoming court cases for next week

Tulsa man charged with death of Perkins woman returning to court
James Josiah Ramos, 30, of Tulsa, was charged with murder in the second degree or in the alternative manslaughter second degree.
He was previously charged in Tulsa County but later this year it was refiled in Payne County due to the jurisdiction.
He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse will appear in court
Joseph Scott Rood, 51, of Stillwater, was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.
He has previously entered into a plea of not guilty.
Rood will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Former corrections officer charged with sexual relations with an inmate is back in court
Terry Lynn Sneed, 58, of Stillwater, was charged with forcible oral and anal sodomy in 2017.
He has entered into a not guilty plea.
Sneed will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Yale woman accused of stabbing her infant will appear in court
Victoria Shane Matheson-Lewis, 26, of Yale, was charged with child abuse and domestic assault and battery with dangerous weapon.
At her last court date it was determined Matheson-Lewis was charged with these crimes because she had to be charged with a crime before a competency evaluation could be completed.
Bond has been set at $25,000.
She will appear in court Friday afternoon for the evaluation results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.