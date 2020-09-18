Upcoming court cases for Payne County

The following court cases will be returning to the Payne County Courthouse next week.
A Stillwater man with a history of crimes against children is back in court.
James Leroy Bear, 56, has prior convictions in Creek and Payne County.
In June 1997, he was charged with lewd molestation in Payne County.
In October 1997, Bear was charged with forcible sodomy and lew molestation in Creek County.
In December 1997, he was charged with lewd molestation, forcible sodomy and performing sexual acts in presence of child under 16 in Creek County.
In Payne County, Bear was charged with sex offender violation of zone of safety in August 2019.
He was charged again in Payne County in September 2019 with child sexual abuse.
Bear will be in court Tuesday for trial scheduling.
Yale man charged with child sexual abuse will appear in court.
Jerry Martin Gustafson, 77, was charged with child sexual abuse in September 2019.
Bond was set in the amount of $50,000 and he entered into a not guilty plea.
Gustafson has been in the Payne County Jail since he was arrested a year ago.
He is set for trial scheduling at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A Stillwater man arrested for child sexual abuse will be in court.
Michael Phillip Kurtanic, 37, was charged with both child abuse and child sexual abuse in 2019.
In November 2019 he entered into a not guilty plea and bond was set at $100,000.
Kurtanic was originally charged with two counts of child sexual abuse.
In January, an additional child sexual abuse charge was added with two charges of child abuse.
He will be in court Tuesday morning.
Stillwater man charged with first degree murder returning to court.
Coryon Maryell Leray Thomas, 18, was arrested in 2019 and charged with murder or alternative manslaughter.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington dismissed the manslaughter charge in February.
The court found probable cause that a crime was committed and he was bound over for trial court arraignment.
Thomas will appear in court Tuesday for further pretrial and trial scheduling.
A Stillwater man who had a trial date recently stricken is back in court.
Darwin Doyal, 30, was charged with first degree murder and possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Doyal is being held without bond in the Payne County Jail.
He was scheduled to have a jury trial Aug. 11, but his attorney Royce Hobbs raised some concerns regarding the pandemic.
The August date was stricken and he is set for trial scheduling Tuesday morning.
Enid man charged in Payne County fatal collision returns to court.
Eric Eugene Snow, 42, was charged with manslaughter in the first degree and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, marijuana in 2018.
Snow has been accused of being under the influence at the time of the fatal crash that claimed the life of a Stillwater resident.
He will appear in court for further pretrial and status review.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse will return to court.
Joseph Scott Rood, 51, was arrested in 2019.
Bond was set at $200,000 and he entered into a plea of not guilty.
In January Rood was found competent and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Former Payne County Jail employee charged with child sexual abuse is back in court.
Lane Tyrel Long, 25, of Glencoe, was arrested in 2019 after he was accused of being in a relationship with a 15-year-old.
Long entered into a plea of not guilty to the charges against him.
Bond was set at $75,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim.
Long will be in court Tuesday for trial scheduling and status review.
Yukon man charged in Payne County fatal wreck returning to court.
Christopher M. Tucker, 33, was charged with manslaughter in the first degree as a result of driving recklessly or driving under the influence.
Tucker has had two trial dates in the past, and both dates were stricken.
He currently is set for trial in December of this year.
Tucker is back in court Tuesday for scheduling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.