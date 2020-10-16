Upcoming court cases for this week

The following cases are set to be heard this week in Payne County.
Mulhall man charged with lewd molestation appearing in court
Johnny Lee Graham, 68, was arrested on lewd molestation charges in 2018.
He entered into a plea of not guilty January 2019.
Graham will appear in court Monday for a motions hearing.
Stillwater man charged with soliciting prostitution will be back in court
Gassan Ali Alneama, 27, was charged with unlawful access to computer to violate Oklahoma statutes, soliciting prostitution and making obscene electronic communications.
He entered into a not guilty plea in October 2019.
Alneama is appearing in court Tuesday for a pretrial.
Man from Yale arrested for child sexual abuse headed back to court
Troy Joseph Harrison, 44, entered into a not guilty plea in 2019.
He requested a jury trial for his case which is scheduled for later this year.
Harrison requested a bond reduction on his last court date but it was denied.
He will appear in court Tuesday for further pretrial.
Ponca City man charged with armed robbery to appear Tuesday
Tanner Blake Jensen, 29, is one of the suspects accused of committing armed robbery in Yale, the day after Christmas.
Jensen is currently in federal custody in Florida.
Judge Stephen Kistler directed the state to make arrangements for Blake to be in Payne County for his Tuesday court date or appear by video.
Drumright man accused of eluding police resulting in a fatal collision appearing in court
Tommy Leroy Mcclendon Jr., 25, is currently in the Payne County Jail facing two first degree murder charges.
Mcclendon entered into a not guilty plea at his last court date.
He was previously bound over for district court arraignment after the court found probable cause that a crime was committed.
Mcclendon will have a continued pretrial Friday morning before Judge Phillip Corley.
