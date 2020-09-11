Upcoming court cases in Payne County

A former Stillwater Middle School teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to a former student will be back in court this week.
Alberto Morejon IV, 27, of Stillwater, was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology in May.
During Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune’s investigation, more information became available and the former teacher received additional charges.
In June, he was charged with forcible oral sodomy.
At his last court date in July, he waived his right to a speedy trial.
He will be in court Monday for his second preliminary hearing.
Man accused of first degree burglary back in court
Cody Michael Lamborn, 33, of Gore, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary in March.
He also was charged with two misdemeanors this year in Payne County, as well.
In February, Lamborn was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property.
In March, he was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property and unauthorized use of a credit card.
He will appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing for all three cases.
Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse in court
Charles Scott Cartwright, 35, of Stillwater, was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse in June.
A warrant of arrest was issued for Cartwright on June 10 and was returned June 12.
Bond was set at $100,000 and was posted.
He will be in court Tuesday afternoon on the arraignment docket.
