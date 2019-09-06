The Stillwater PTA Council is partnering with the Stillwater Public Library and Prairie Arts Center to offer complimentary workshops to Stillwater Public Students in Pre-K through 12th grades. The goal of the workshops is to help students brainstorm ideas and develop original, creative works for the 2019-2020 PTA Reflections Arts-in-Education program, which starts Sept. 2, 2019 and runs through Oct. 31, 2019.
PTA Reflections is a local, state and national level arts program run by the National PTA. It encourages students to submit entries in six major arts categories: visual arts, photography, film/video production, literature/creative writing, dance choreography and music composition.
Over 300,000 students participate annually across the US in the Reflections program, and several thousand across the state of Oklahoma. Last year, nearly 160 students in the Stillwater Public Schools participated in the program, with several advancing to win at state and national levels.
Every year, the National PTA picks a theme to inspire students for their creative projects; the theme for this year is “Look Within”.
The Creative Writing workshop, led by volunteers from the OSU Writing Center will be held at the Stillwater Public Library on Sept. 28, 2019. Elementary students, PK through 5th grade, may register for the workshop at 10 a.m. Secondary students, 6th through 12th grade, may register for the workshop at 11 a.m.
This will be followed on October 12 with a presentation on filmmaking from 1-2:30pm by Luke Cheatwood, a recent Stillwater High School graduate and award-winning filmmaker. His presentation “Dream Bigger: An Introduction to Filmmaking” will take students and interested adults into the world of making short films -- from how to generate ideas and develop a first draft screenplay, to the art of taking and editing footage for the final film or video.
The workshops at Prairie Arts Center will be held on Sept. 7, 2019 and Oct. 5, 2019. Details as follows:
Sept 7th: Visual Arts (10-11:30 am); Film Production with Nathan Gardocki Productions of Oklahoma City (1-2:30pm)
October 5th: Visual Arts (10-11:30am), Photography (1-2:30pm)
To register for these workshops, please contact the Stillwater Public Library at http://library.stillwater.org or Prairie Arts Center at artscenter.okstate.edu.
