Will the possibility of winning cash or football tickets accomplish what recommending, asking and openly pleading has failed to inspire?
The City of Stillwater will find out if the City Council approves a program that lets residents who have received at least one COVID vaccination register for a prize drawing.
The City Council will consider the proposal when it meets Monday evening.
While he acknowledges that some people have entrenched opinions about the vaccine because of politics, City Manager Norman McNickle hopes the prize drawing might be enough to motivate people who haven’t made up their minds or just haven’t gotten around to finally take that step.
As proposed, the City of Stillwater would provide $50,000 from COVID relief funds – vaccination incentives are an approved use of the federal money – and Stillwater Medical Center will provide $50,000.
Entries would be accepted through Sept. 30 from people who can present proof they have received at least their first dose. They must also provide documentation, like a utility bill, that shows they live at a Stillwater address. Students would also be eligible.
People 12 or over who are vaccinated could register but if a minor were to win, their parents would have to receive the prize.
On Oct. 1, the drawing to award 20 cash prizes of $5,000 and two club-level seats to the last four Oklahoma State University football games of the season would be broadcast on the municipal channel and streamed via Facebook Live. A winner who has received only their first shot would be given time to complete their vaccination series. The prize could be held until Nov. 5.
No more than 10 of the cash prizes would be awarded to people who live outside the Stillwater city limits, McNickle said.
Local health officials are enthusiastic about the incentive program the City is considering, he said. Health facilities have been under siege for the past year and a half and they are exhausted and understaffed as local vaccination rates remain below 50%.
Although there isn’t definitive data on the effectiveness of similar incentive programs in other place, he says something has to be tried.
“If this would move 10%, it would be worth it,” McNickle said.
Overall rates for Oklahoma show almost 50% of the total state population has received at least one dose and 41% are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccination for children younger than 12 is not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, although clinical trials are underway for children age 5-11.
If the vaccine is approved for use in younger children, it would then mean 46,207 of Stillwater’s 48,384 total residents – according to 2020 census figures – would be eligible to receive it.
The CDC issued a strengthened advisory for pregnant individuals and people thinking about becoming pregnant to get vaccinated. The agency says studies have shown the type of vaccines being used are safe during breastfeeding, as well.
The level of vaccination needed to reach herd immunity against the Delta variant has been estimated at 80% or more.
Meanwhile local officials are doing all they can to encourage as many people as possible to take the shot.
“The more people who are infected, the more opportunities there are for it to mutate and the more variants we have,” McNickle said. “The way out of this is vaccinations.”
