First responders from multiple agencies have suspended their search of Boomer Lake after people found an overturned kayak and spilled fishing gear without anyone nearby earlier this evening.
The search will resume Friday morning.
No one had been reported missing from the area.
A witness told the News Press that they were kayaking and fishing with friends on the northern creek part of the lake near The Links apartments when they spotted the kayak. They said a lot of the gear, which included a backpack and other personal effects looked new and expensive, not the kind of things a person would leave behind. They also found a bucket with an unopened beer.
The Stillwater Police Department, Stillwater Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team responded to the scene along with Stillwater Emergency Management and a medical helicopter.
The first responders were using the helicopter to spotlight the area. They also deployed a drone with thermal imaging but found no heat signatures. They said this time of year, due to the heat, there might not be enough image contrast for the drone to be as useful as it normally would in that situation.
According to officials on scene, the OHP dive team will resume the search 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. Other units will also be on scene, with SEMA brining the drone back out and police ready to search the wooded areas near the lake.
