EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was been updated at 7:55 p.m. to read that John Paul Thompson turned himself in.
A Former Pawnee County Jail Administrator charged with two felonies was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person, before turning himself in to authorities Tuesday evening.
John Paul Thompson, 37, of Fairfax, has been charged with two counts of embezzlement. He is accused of stealing more than $1,200 that belonged to people booked into the Pawnee County Jail. The money was supposed to be held in a trust account.
Thompson had been working at the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office since January, but according to a release from PCSO, had been in law enforcement for 10 years.
Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney said a man returned to the Sheriff’s Office Aug. 16 “to retrieve a check for the money he was booked into the Jail with days before. Upon requesting his money, it was discovered the money was never deposited into the inmate trust account and could not be located.”
A search was made to find the missing money, when it wasn’t found an internal investigation began. Police allege Thompson was the last person in possession of the money.
Pawnee County District Attorney Mike Fisher was contacted by Sheriff Darrin Varnell to assist with the investigation.
According to the release, on the morning of Aug. 17, Thompson produced an envelope with $800 in cash and said it had fallen behind another item instead of “being deposited in the safe.”
The money in the envelope was mostly $20 bills, but the missing money was mostly $100 bills.
On Aug. 19, a search of Thompson’s patrol car revealed an open and empty cash envelope from another inmate, Mohoney said. They were booked into the Pawnee County Jail with more than $400 on them but the money was never deposited into the trust account.
“It’s a betrayal of the public's trust and my expectations as an employee of this Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Darrin Varnell said in a written statement. "I made a promise to the people of Pawnee County to hold everyone accountable and enforce the law, and I will do just that. I was disheartened to see he was granted a PR bond and feel he should be held as accountable as any other person. Mike Fisher and his office did an excellent job investigating this case and I’m thankful to him and his office for their hard work and dedication.”
An arrest warrant for Thompson was issued Aug. 27. Mahoney said PCSO had not been able to locate him. Tuesday evening, the Pawnee County Sheriff's office posted this update:
"John Thompson has turned himself in and was booked into the jail and released on a personal recognizance bond," it reads.
