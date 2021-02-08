Although frigid temperatures were expected, freezing precipitation in the early morning hours has coated pavement in northern Oklahoma with a thin coat of ice, making roads slick and hazardous.
Residents are being asked to avoid getting out unless they absolutely have to and to reduce their speed.
Slips and falls are a risk for pedestrians.
Intersections are particularly hazardous, Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill reported. Some accidents occurred as lights changed when drivers were unable to stop, he said.
Hill said he was informed around 5 a.m. that roads were becoming hazardous so he began driving city streets to assess conditions.
Temperatures reached a high in the upper 20s around 5 a.m. and are expected to drop throughout the day. A light freezing mist or fog is creating a coat of ice on roadways.
The precipitation is expected to continue through 12 p.m., Hill said. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 6 p.m.
Area schools, including Oklahoma State University and Meridian Technology Center have either closed for the day or announced they will have distance learning days. Evening classes at MTC are also canceled.
Teachers at Stillwater Public Schools have been told not to report to school sites until 12:00 p.m. All offices at OSU are closed and university staff have been told to stay home. Meridian Technology Center instructors have also been told to stay home for the day.
The northbound lanes of I-35 were closed shortly before 6 a.m. at mile marker 153 and traffic was reported to be backed up for several miles due to a fatality wreck involving multiple vehicles.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol opted to keep the bridge closed until it can be sanded, after multiple wrecks occurred.
Portions of westbound I-40 were also closed for almost three hours in the morning due to ice, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced.
Hill reported at about 6:30 a.m. that all Stillwater police officers on patrol were responding to wrecks within the city limits.
At one point, an OSU Transit bus was stuck in the outer northbound lane of North Perkins Road.
State agencies in multiple counties will have a reduction in services for the day. Non-essential employees have been instructed to stay home for the day.
Hill said he was getting a report of multiple vehicles off the highway in the Morrison area.
He reported that most highways were slick and hazardous with north/south roads being "super terrible" and east/west roads being slightly better, but still dangerous.
Update:
By 8:30 a.m. Hill was describing Sixth Avenue as being in "pretty decent shape" after sand trucks made their way into town but warned that any streets not immediately downtown would continue to be hazardous.
Update: The Payne County Courthouse and Payne County Administration Building will be closed Monday due to inclement weather. County offices in neighboring Logan County were closed as well.
Update: Icy conditions are causing wrecks throughout an area north of I-40. Fire and police are responding to a multi-vehicle pile up in Oklahoma City involving a reported 29 vehicles on the on-ramp to I-40 from Oklahoma City Boulevard. The chain reaction wreck left people trapped as their cars, unable to open their doors because the vehicles were packed against each other.
News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor, Stillwater residents, were broadcasting from the scene as fire fighters crawled over the tops of vehicles to assist injured people, removing them through windows. Multiple people were transported and one person was critical, Val Castor reported.
News 9 meteorologist David Payne reported that all bridges in the Oklahoma City area were iced over.
Update:
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety issued a Winter Weather Advisory at 11 a.m. warning Oklahoma residents north of I-40 in the west and north of I-44 in the east of slick roadways and black ice. Travel is discouraged.
Extremely slick roads have been reported on I-35 north of Oklahoma City and on I-40 west of Oklahoma City to the Texas border.
The freezing line is moving south of I-40 in the western half of the state, bringing freezing fog and drizzle, DPS reported.
The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the 20s or lower for the rest of the week, with a chance for another round of precipitation in northern Oklahoma on Tuesday.
This story will be updated as the situation changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.