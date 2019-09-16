The Stillwater News Press has confirmed that a man has died in custody of the Payne County Jail. Jeffery Paul Kay Jr., 33, of Cushing, was found unresponsive Friday, Sept. 13.
The OSBI has taken over the investigation. The Payne County Sheriff's Office administrates the jail.
According to OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman, Kay was served with a warrant and arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 13 and taken to Payne County Jail around 7:45 a.m. to be booked.
"He had drugs on his person when he was being booked and consumed an unknown amount during intake," Arbeitman wrote in an email to the News Press. "The booking process was completed and Kay was placed in a medical cell for observation. A little after 10 a.m., Kay was discovered unresponsive in the medical cell. CPR was initiated immediately and 911 was called. Fire and EMS arrived and continued performing life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful."
Arbeitman said the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.
